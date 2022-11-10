New Delhi: Amid the layoff season, tech major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced plans to create 1,200 new jobs in the US by the end of 2024.

The Indian company will create these jobs in the state of Illinois, along with accelerating its STEM outreach efforts in local schools to cover 25 per cent more students and teachers.

"I am thrilled that TCS will be expanding their footprint in the Land of Lincoln - with over a thousand jobs being added over the next two years," said Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

"With their STEM Education Initiatives, the next generation of Illinoisans will be prepared for the innovative jobs of the future - jobs that will transform our state into the premier tech hub in the nation," he added.

More than 3,000 Illinoisans currently work for TCS - including 1,100 who were hired within the last five years.

Naperville is home to one of the 30 TCS facilities in the US where TCS employees help digitally transform and grow businesses that are cornerstones of the Illinois economy, such as United Airlines and Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Suresh Muthuswami, Chairman of North America, TCS, said that the expansion in Illinois is driven by companies "that use these obstacles as an opportunity to transform themselves and capture growth. They are investing to overcome today's challenges and become more resilient for tomorrow".

"TCS is attracting the brightest talent in cloud computing, AI, cybersecurity and other technologies to help them become future-ready enterprises," he added.

TCS has been present in the US for more than 50 years.

Nearly half of the Fortune 500 companies partner with TCS to digitally transform and grow their businesses.

The company has hired 512 graduates of Illinois colleges and universities over the past five years, and it is the second largest recruiter of IT services talent in the country.

US braces for downturn with job cuts

Job cuts announced by US-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, a report said. On Wednesday, Meta Platforms Inc became the latest US company to cut jobs to rein in costs amid tightening monetary policy and growing fears of a recession.

Here are some of the major job cuts announced in recent weeks:

Meta Platforms Inc: The Facebook-parent (META.O) said it would cut 13% of its workforce, or more than 11,000 employees, in one of the biggest tech layoffs this year as it grapples with a weak advertising market and mounting costs.

Citigroup: Citigroup Inc (C.N) eliminated dozens of jobs across its investment banking division, as a dealmaking slump continues to weigh on Wall Street’s biggest banks, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

Morgan Stanley: Morgan Stanley is expected to start a fresh round of layoffs globally in the coming weeks, Reuters reported on Nov. 3, as the Wall Street bank's dealmaking business takes a hit.

Intel: Intel Corp's CEO Pat Gelsinger told Reuters "people actions" would be part of a cost-reduction plan. The chipmaker said it would reduce costs by $3 billion in 2023. The adjustments would start in the fourth quarter, Gelsinger said, but did not specify how many employees would be affected.

Microsoft: Microsoft Corp laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions this week, Axios reported, citing a source.

Johnson & Johnson: Johnson & Johnson said it may cut some jobs amid inflationary pressure and a strong dollar, with CFO Joseph Wolk saying the healthcare conglomerate is looking at "right sizing" itself.

Twitter: Twitter laid off half its workforce across teams ranging from communications and content curation to product and engineering following Elon Musk's $44 billion takeover. However, Bloomberg on Sunday reported Twitter was reaching out to dozens of employees who lost their jobs, asking them to return.

Lyft: Ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc (LYFT.O) said it would lay off 13% of its workforce, or about 683 employees, after it already cut 60 jobs earlier this year and froze hiring in September.

Warner Bros Discovery: Warner Bros. Pictures, film subsidiary of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), is planning to cut a number of jobs in distribution and marketing that will reduce headcount by 5% to 10%, Bloomberg News reported.

Beyond Meat: Vegan meat maker Beyond Meat Inc (BYND.O) said it plans to cut 200 jobs this year, with the layoffs expected to save about $39 million.

Stripe Inc: Digital payments firm Stripe Inc is cutting its headcount by about 14% and will have about 7,000 employees after the layoffs, according to an email to employees from the company's founders.

Chime: Online banking firm Chime has laid off 12% of its employees, or about 160 jobs, a spokesperson said.

Opendoor Technologies: Property-selling platform Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN.O) is laying off about 550 employees, Chief Executive Officer Eric Wu said, adding that the company had already reduced its workforce by more than 830 positions.

Phillips 66: Phillips 66 reduced employee headcount by over 1,100 as the refiner seeks to meet its 2022 cost savings target of $500 million. The reductions were communicated to employees in late October.

Chesapeake Energy:US shale gas producer Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) cut about 3% of its workforce, sources told Reuters, as the company readies a sale of South Texas oil properties.

Seagate Technology: Memory chip firm Seagate Technology Holdings Plc (STX.O) announced a restructuring plan including reducing worldwide headcount by about 8%, or 3,000 employees.