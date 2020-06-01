Dubai: Part of India’s Essar Group, AGC Networks will be acquiring UAE headquartered Fujisoft and its associate companies. The deal is being done through the former’s “indirect” subsidiary, Black Box Holdings registered in Cayman Islands.

The proposed deal of the tech company is subject to approval from the departments of economic development in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. “This acquisition accelerates our expansion in MEA region,” said Sanjeev Verma, Executive Director and CEO of AGC Networks and President and CEO of Black Box Corp.