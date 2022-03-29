Dubai: The India Jewellery Exposition (IJEX) centre was inaugurated in Dubai on Tuesday.
Congratulating the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) for establishing its first international office in Dubai, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles Piyush Goyal said “IJEX 2022 will probably be the first serious engagement between UAE and India after the signing of the CEPA, which will be coming into force on 1st May”.
“I am sure that this centre will play an important role in helping us meet ambitious targets for the trade relations between UAE and India. The Indian government is actively promoting Brand India, and gem and jewellery is one of our main focus sectors in our engagement of expanded global outreach.”
IJEX is a one-stop destination for the world to source Indian jewellery in Dubai. The platform will enable GJEPC members to display goods and book orders throughout the year. The 365-day exhibition will promote specific categories of ‘Made in India’ gems and jewellery, divided into four seasons, each lasting three months.
GJEPC also signed an agreement with Ithra Dubai, a body under the UAE Ministry of Economy that has built the new Gold Souk as an extension of existing Gold Souk in Deira, Dubai.
“India has the potential to become the global gem and jewellery champion. It should tap new markets, develop incisive marketing tools, create irresistible, contemporary designs for the world market that will help in promoting Brand India,” Goyal added.
GJEPC chairman Colin Shah said “this India jewellery enclave now in Dubai will be the window to the country’s best jewellers and offer a glimpse of India’s varied manufacturing capabilities”.
GJEPC was set up by the Indian Ministry of Commerce in 1966. It is headquartered in Mumbai and represents 7,500 exporters.