In the budget speech, the finance minister has projected a 3.4 per cent fiscal deficit for the fiscal year 2019-20 compared to an estimated 3.3 per cent short fall in the current fiscal year. While the minister is targeting to bring the deficits to 3 per cent in 2020-21 fiscal year, it is unclear where the government is going to find funds for the plethora of welfare schemes announced in the budget without missing the deficit target.