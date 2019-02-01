“Following the announcement of the budget, there wasn’t much movement in the stock market. The Rupee fluctuated between 71.10-71.40 considering the impacts outlined in the proposals set forth during the budget. Going ahead, the outcome of the elections will further dictate rupee movement,” Adeeb Ahamed, managing director at Lulu Financial Group said. Indian rupee was one of the worst performing Asian currency last year with 11 per cent loss.