In a competitive market such as the UAE, how unique are Imperial Citizenship’s value offerings to clients?

Our dedication to providing excellent service is the cornerstone of our approach. In a market where top-tier service is expected, we take great pride in offering tailor-made solutions to meet each client’s unique needs. Our team consists of experienced professionals with in-depth knowledge in the finer details of citizenship and residency by investment services, ensuring our clients receive expert guidance and support throughout their journey.

Effective and transparent communication is another key aspect of our strategy. We understand that citizenship & residency by investment can be complex and intimidating to most individuals. That’s why we make it a point to keep our clients well-informed at every stage of the process. Clarity in communication is fundamental in building trust, and our clients appreciate our proactive approach to ensuring they have a comprehensive understanding of their application’s progress and status.

What truly sets us apart in the UAE market is our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service, maintaining clear communication, and upholding transparency as core values. We prioritize building trust and offering a superior client experience. In an industry where trust is the foundation of success, we are the reliable firm that stands out. Our dedication to high quality service continues to drive our success in the dynamic UAE market.

Which citizenship by investment programmes are seeing maximum traction for Imperial Citizenship, and why?

We’ve noticed a fascinating trend at Imperial Citizenship. Despite the widespread popularity of the Caribbean Island programs, Malta’s Citizenship by Investment programme has been gaining significant traction from our clients. Malta’s program is renowned as one of the most powerful passports globally, making it an exceptionally sought-after option.

Malta’s citizenship offers visa-free access to over 188 countries, covering an impressive 82 per cent of countries worldwide without the need for a visa. This extensive global reach allows Maltese passport holders to enjoy seamless travel to most nations.

Moreover, Malta’s membership in the European Union (EU) is an added advantage. Maltese citizens can fully capitalise on the opportunity to live, work, and study in any EU country. For many of our clients, Europe represents an attractive destination with its high quality of life, world-class healthcare, and prestigious education systems.

While Caribbean Island programmes maintain their appeal due to affordability and straightforward application processes, Malta’s program stands out as the premier choice for High-Net-Worth Individuals.

Are there any new destinations offering residency through investment that clients are showing interest in?

One of the latest Residency by Investment programs has been introduced by Namibia, although it is yet to gain significant traction among investors, as the primary focus remains on European Residency by Investment options, such as Portugal, Greece, and Spain.

Portugal took the spotlight this year due to initial reports suggesting the potential closure of its Golden Visa programme. This prompted a surge in interest, as individuals rushed to secure Portuguese residency before any program changes could potentially take effect.

Similarly, Greece has also garnered considerable attention, especially after the government announced its intention to increase the minimum investment requirement. This proposed change triggered a surge in interest, as individuals sought to capitalise on the program before the price adjustment.

Imperial Citizenship is also into company formation. What are the main challenges you face in this sector in the UAE?

Navigating the company formation sector frequently presents several key challenges, covering the complexities of legal and administrative regulations, compliance requirements, and the imperative of facilitating a seamless setup process, particularly for clients based abroad.

At Imperial Citizenship, we are well aware of these challenges. To better serve our diverse clientele, we bring to the table an in-depth understanding of local regulations, a network of trusted partners, and a dedicated team boasting years of invaluable experience in company formation.