UAE

“UAE Golden Visa has successfully maintained a sense of security and freedom for UAE residents and foreign talents,” says John Hanafin, Founder and CEO, Huriya Private. “With a cosmopolitan culture, outstanding laws, and best-in-class infrastructure and business environment, the UAE continues to be the country where talents receive the recognitions and opportunities they aspire to have. Applying for a Golden Visa helps you extend your business horizon in the most business-empowering nation in the world. With this visa, they can live, work, or run a business with 100 per cent ownership. These long-term residency visas are issued for a 5-10 years period, with automatic hassle-free renewal at expiration.”

The United States

“With the US EB-5 programme, an investor receives the US permanent residency that gives them the same rights and benefits of a US passport holder except that they do not yet have a passport, which is issued after holding the permanent residency for five years, and that they cannot vote in a national election,” says

Preeya Malik, Managing Director, Step Global. “It’s important to know that the family can maintain their green card status for an unlimited number of years simply by landing in the US at least once every six months or applying for a re-entry permit after long stays outside the US.”

Turkey

Turkish citizenship by investment continues to be a popular choice among investors despite an increase in minimum investment amount from $250,000 (Dh918,125) to $400,000 in real estate, says Michael Waechter, Managing Director, Abode Options. “Property prices in Turkey continue to appreciate making investors comfortable that their investment is not at risk. Citizenship is granted through a fast-track process once the property is acquired. An added attraction is that Turkish citizenship offers the opportunity to relocate to the US for residential and business purposes via the US E-2 Investor Visa as a result of the E-2 treaty between the two countries.”

Canada

Canada’s stable economy, availability of jobs, high ageing population, and the government’s immigrant-friendly policies are the key drivers of growth in immigration in this North American nation, says Lovedeep Singh Arora, Managing and Founding Partner, Ace Luxury Immigration Solutions.

“Another factor that has recently been in the spotlight is the shortages in workforce in numerous sectors.”

Prospective immigrants over 40 years of age can also explore opportunities in Canada. “There is no reason for those above a certain age to give up their desire to immigrate,” he adds. “While many Canadian immigration programmes favour younger candidates because of their positive influence on the economy and society, there are various alternative options for seasoned professionals to move to Canada after the age of 40. Business immigration programmes often support their goals. Hire the services of a legal attorney specialising in immigration to guide you through all aspects of the application process. They will ensure that you meet the criteria of the programme.”

Greece

“Leading EU residence programmes like Portugal and Greece have seen an upsurge in demand given their reasonable investment schemes and minimum stay requirement, as well as the benefits offered to individuals,” says

Nadine Daoud, Partner and Head of Business Development, Bluemina Citizenship & Residency.

One of the most affordable Golden Visas in Europe, Greece’s residency programme allows visa-free access to all Schengen nations. The programme offers eligibility to apply for citizenship after seven years of residence. “Acquiring a premium property in Greece for the minimum value of €250,000 (Dh931,847) allows non-EU investors to obtain residence permits within six months.”

St Kitts & Nevis

“This beautiful two-island nation is blessed with tropical temperature, clear blue waters and a bustling trade and tourism economy. It’s well connected by direct flights to and from Europe and the US and offers residents and citizens some of the most sought-after advantages, such as dual citizenship, tax-free worldwide income, option for inclusion of children, parents and grandparents, along with an accelerated application process that provides approval within 60 days,” says Muhammad Faisal, CEO, iKonnect Citizens. “Real estate is one of the most popular investment options in St Kitts & Nevis. There are two available plans with a minimum investment hold period of five years and seven years. Apart from real estate investments, the other option is to donate a minimum sum of $150,000 to the Sustainable Growth Fund (SGF) by the government.”

Portugal

The Portuguese Golden Visa Programme has seen immense traction in the past few years. It is very popular among high-profile non-EU investors seeking a back-up plan for their family and future generations. “This programme offers investors and their family members the chance to freely travel, work, live and study in all 26 Schengen countries. After five years, based on the current Portuguese law of citizenship, investors can also apply for Portuguese passport, which grants visa-free access to more than 170 countries,” says David Machado, Partner, PTGoldenVisa.

Antigua and Barbuda

With 365 beaches of turquoise waters, the lush tropical islands of Antigua and Barbuda draw investors from around the world. Tourism is the key driver of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and generates around 60 per cent of the island’s income. “Its CBI programmes offer a unique variety of options, including the contribution to the University of the West Indies Fund. This is one of the best citizenship options for large families,” says

William Hakim, Senior Executive, Second Passport Consultants.

St Lucia

Demand for St Lucia’s CBI programme is growing steadily. Its passport allows visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel to more than 146 countries. According to Cipsaintlucia.com, there are five key routes to acquire citizenship and a second passport of this Caribbean island nation. These are Covid-19 Bond Relief, Government Bond Investment, National Economic Fund Investment, real estate investment and Enterprise Investment.

“The newest CBI programme in the Caribbean, St Lucia is nevertheless an established programme recommended for its key advantages and multiple citizenship by investment options,” says William Hakim, Senior Executive, Second Passport Consultants.

Dominica

The Caribbean island nation Dominica’s citizenship by investment programme was launched in 1993 and is one of the world’s longest-running economic citizenship schemes. With a minimum investment of $100,000, it is the most affordable citizenship by investment programme for a single applicant in the world. “After submitting a number of applications for Dominica’s citizenship by investment programme, I would say that it is one of the most favourite destinations for investors globally,” says Tony Ebraheem, Founder and Lawyer, 111 immigration. “Demand for this programme is high due to the island nation’s efficiency in handling applications as well as the benefits it offers to its citizens. Furthermore, Dominica has started to replace the traditional passports with biometric ones, which has also helped strengthen the confidence of investors in this passport.”

Grenada

Grenada’s citizenship by investment programme allows investors and their families to obtain citizenship or permanent residence. Grenada allows individuals to hold dual citizenship, and its citizenship may be extended to family members, such as spouse, dependent children, and dependent parents. “This is an attractive programme for international investors who can elevate their international mobility and business opportunities. Investors from the UAE and GCC have been more attracted to this programme because it grants visa-free entry to China and access to the United States through the E-2 Investor Visa Treaty,” says Hakim.

Australia

“Australia has formulated its 2022-23 Migration Programme to encourage its economic revival and improve its social unity in the post-Covid world,” says