Dubai: British defense company BAE Systems on Sunday said this year’s edition of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) will allow the firm to “demonstrate the established partnerships” it has across the Middle East.
“Across the region, we play a vital role in supporting national visions and strategic agendas through the transfer of knowledge, skills, and technology,” said Jonathan Bird, UAE Director, BAE Systems, in a statement.
“We’re looking forward to demonstrating the vast portfolio of capabilities that we offer across land, sea, air, cyber and space,” he added.
The Middle East’s largest defense exhibition is starting today at ADNEC (Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre). The events are being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and will run until February 25.
Guardiaris' participation
Guardiaris, which manufactures training equipment and simulation systems for the defense industry, is also making an appearance at IDEX 2021.
The Slovenian company’s main products being showcased at the exhibition are mobile training systems, weapon simulators, and remote weapon stations.
IDEX and NAVEX 2021 showcase the latest developments in the defence sector. They will also highlight the latest in military technology, innovative equipment, and the development of the national defence sector.
Over 900 exhibitors from 59 nations are expected to take part through 35 national pavilions. IDEX and NAVDEX will welcome over 70,000 local and international visitors over five days, in addition to 110 international delegations that confirmed their attendance. Over 500 journalists from 64 nations will cover both exhibitions and the conference.