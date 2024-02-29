Hongqi, the leading luxury automotive manufacturer from China, and Altawkilat, the authorised dealer of Hongqi in the UAE, have announced the arrival of the latest addition to its prestigious line-up, the Hongqi HS3, marking the model's first appearance in the UAE in Yas Mall for a 5-day display. This luxury mid-sized SUV is set to redefine automotive excellence and is now available for orders and purchase.

With an eye on appealing to a younger audience, the Hongqi HS3 is designed to meet the dynamic lifestyles and preferences of young individuals and families, offering an ideal blend of luxury, performance and cutting-edge technology.

The Hongqi HS3 is a testament to luxury and performance, featuring state-of-the-art technology and a design that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. With two powerful engine options, including a turbocharged 1.5-litre with 166hp (124kW) and a peak torque of 258Nm and a more potent turbocharged 2.0-litre with 248hp (185kW) and a peak torque of 380Nm, coupled with an Aisin 8-speed automatic transmission, the HS3 offers an exhilarating and efficient driving experience. Its sophisticated interior, cutting-edge safety, entertainment features, and exceptional value for money set a new standard for luxury SUVs in the market.

The exterior of the Hongqi HS3 is a marvel of design, showcasing the brand’s commitment to creating vehicles that are as aesthetically pleasing as they are performance-driven. Meticulously crafted, the HS3 features a stylish and dynamic exterior that captures the essence of luxury SUV design.

Its impressive dimensions – 4655mm in length, 1900mm in width, and 1668mm in height – combined with an extra-long wheelbase of 2770mm provide a more commanding presence on the road and enhance interior space and comfort. The vehicle’s design is specifically tailored to meet the tastes and needs of discerning customers and families in the Middle East, with its modern and sleek exterior and sophisticated interior hinting at an unmatched driving and riding experience.

The Hongqi HS3 boasts cutting-edge intelligent features to enhance convenience and safety. Its Around View Monitor (AVM) simplifies navigating challenging road conditions, while the automatic parking system eases parking manoeuvres with minimal effort. The Senior Adaptive Cruise Control (SACC) feature reduces driver fatigue by automatically adjusting speed and providing steering assistance. Safety is paramount, with a high-strength body and six standard airbags ensuring robust passenger protection.

The Hongqi HS3 was showcased in an impressive five-day display at Yas Mall, one of Abu Dhabi's largest and most visited shopping destinations. This event marked the public launch of the HS3 in the UAE, offering automotive enthusiasts and potential buyers an exclusive opportunity to experience the elegance and advanced technology of HONGQI's newest model.

In celebration of the HS3's launch, Hongqi Altawkilat is offering an exceptional 7 Year Unlimited Mileage Warranty, 7 Periodic Maintenance, and 7 Years of Roadside Assistance, ensuring peace of mind and a seamless ownership experience for new buyers complemented by an attractive starting price of AED 99,900 (including VAT).

Fathy Allam, General Manager of Altawkilat, states: "Introducing the Hongqi HS3 to the UAE market, we present a blend of performance, technology and elegance. We anticipate it will set a new benchmark for luxury vehicles in the region, offering our customers unparalleled driving experience and unmatched value. The HS3 symbolises sophistication and innovation, resonating with the aspirations of our discerning customers in the UAE."