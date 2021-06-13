Image Credit: Supplied

Harwal Group is pleased to collaborate with Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (Kizad) to build its manufacturing facilities at the Kizad Polymers Park. The facilities will be for its flagship companies: Interplast and Cosmoplast, to produce and supply a wide range of standard plastic products, and customised products for specific industries.

“Kizad Polymers Park is an important platform for enhancing our business in the UAE and Middle East region while enabling us to expand our reach into the African and European markets. The supply chain efficiencies, strategic location, competitive setup solutions and world-class facilities provided by Kizad will position Interplast and Cosmoplast to support Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 and industrial diversification across the UAE,” said Walid Najjar, General Manager, Interplast/Cosmoplast.

Established in 1971, Cosmoplast is the most diversified consumer plastic products manufacturer and the largest producer of thermoplastic pipes in the GCC.

Its renowned plastic household and outdoor furniture products, iceboxes and coolers, plastic disposable tableware, aluminium foils, cling film and hygienic packaging products are sold across thousands of retail outlets in over 65 countries worldwide. In addition, the company provides customised plastic molding solutions for various industrial sectors. Cosmoplast also caters to the building and infrastructure with its diverse range of PP-R, PE-X and CPVC pipes and fittings in addition to uPVC well casing, uPVC & PE drainage and pressure pipes.

Established in 1981, lnterplast manufactures flexible packaging solutions, plastic and paper luxury shopping bags and thermoformed products under the trade names Decopack and Decoform. Interplast’s range of ALUPEX fire rated ACP panels, and its Duramax range of PVC storage sheds and fencing systems are sold globally.

The company also develops PVC compounds, masterbatches for different applications and produces a diverse range of uPVC and PE electrical products under the brand names Decoduct, Intergard and Edison.

Combining innovation and excellence, Harwal Group is the largest plastics converter in the Middle East. Founded in 1938, the Group has over 6,000 employees globally and 28 different business units. Headquartered in UAE, Harwal Group has complete manufacturing facilities in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, China, and the US.

“With a combined area of 310,000 sqm for Interplast and Comoplast facilities at the Kizad Polymers Park, Harwal Group aims to increase its existing annual conversion of over 200,000 tons of polymers. We have started construction and plan to expand in due course as we realise the potential to cater to a variety of different polymers segments, such as packaging, construction, household goods, agriculture, and hygiene products. The state-of-the-art facilities will contribute to the growth of Kizad’s Polymers Park where polymers convertors can produce their products faster, cost effectively, and sustainably,” added Najjar.