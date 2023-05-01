Due to an overwhelming response from the UAE’s finance and business community, Gulf News corporate tax seminar series is back with its Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai editions, taking place on May 9, 11 and 16 respectively.

Businesses in the UAE have to pay a 9 per cent corporate tax on profits exceeding Dh375,000 from June 1. Considering that companies have so far enjoyed zero income tax on their profits, they are likely to have many questions about how to prepare for the tax regime. Who is subject to corporate tax? What is the withholding tax rate? How could SMEs and start-ups apply for the tax relief? What are the economic substance regulations that business have to be aware of?

Gulf News, in association with Ask Pankaj Tax Advisors, organises an exclusive seminar series in three emirates, UAE corporate tax: What it means for your business, to answer all the queries that businesses in the UAE may have about tax implementation.

In these day-long events in Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, running from 10am – 4pm, experienced tax advisors from AskPankaj will take a deep dive into the UAE’s new corporate tax regime, helping businesses and finance professionals understand the best ways to build a tax efficient financing structure.

Last month’s Gulf News corporate tax webinar series attracted over 100 attendees from across industries. “The webinar series covered over 10 hours of structured learning on corporate tax, with each relevant topic being discussed in detail. We highlighted multiple case studies and practical examples to explain the law in an easy-to-understand manner,” says Pankaj S. Jain, Managing Director, AskPankaj Tax Advisors.

“The live polls during the webinar was interactive and helped the participants to identify the general understanding gaps as well as bust the common myths around taxation.”

Format of the event

Gulf News three-emirates corporate tax seminar is the last opportunity for businesses – whether small or large, licensed as a free zone entity or a mainland company – to clarify all their doubts about the rapidly evolving tax landscape before the corporate tax law is implemented next month.

“The Ministry of Finance and the Federal Tax Authority have released various cabinet and ministerial decisions and other clarifications regarding corporate tax. During our seminars in three cities, we will discuss the tax implications in detail and highlight the action points for a smooth transition into the tax regime,” says Jain.

“We will start the day with the basics of corporate tax and progressively cover important issues such as corporate tax in free zones, transfer pricing, anti-abuse rules, tax groups and tax accounting. The critical aspects of free zones and tax planning will be discussed in detail,” he explains.

The day of the conference is divided into four sessions. Each session comprises two technical discussions, practical case studies and Q&A with the participants.

“Instead of simply touching upon the key highlights, we will have a thorough discussion on tax implications during each session. The technical sessions have been carefully designed to ensure a smooth flow of information and connect the dots to help participants get a clear picture of the tax regime,” says Jain.

Tax advisors will simplify the complex tax issues into understandable action points for the participants. The sessions will also cover international jurisprudence and tax controversies to provide a context to various tax provisions.

“The new tax regime requires a change in mindset. We have observed that business and the finance community in the UAE have been attending short format webinars and events. This has resulted in overlapping discussions on the same topics only at a broader level. During our seminar, we are looking at covering every important aspect of the UAE corporate tax in one day to provide the participants with a comprehensive understanding of the rules,” says Jain.