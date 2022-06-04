With the rupee depreciating, and the Indian property market expected to reach $1 trillion in size by 2030 up from $200 billion in 2021. According to an India Brand Equity Foundation report, NRIs are looking at real estate investment with renewed interest. The Gulf News India Property Show, organised by Maxpo Exhibitions in association with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) at the Dubai World Trade Centre on June 11 and 12, caters to this segment of potential investors in the UAE and Middle East.

The two-day event will feature more than 75,000 projects from over 70 reputed developers, representing 50 plus cities in India. With both built and ready-to-occupy units as well as ongoing projects on display, all projects at the event are RERA-approved. Besides, funding institutions such as banks will also be present to facilitate home loans to those keen to invest in the projects.

Major developers from across Indian cities such as the Prestige Group, Hiranandani Group, Nahar Group, Shapoorji, Adani, and K-Raheja will showcase their projects at the event.

With real estate booming in India’s major metros including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Kolkata, there is heightened curiosity among investors in these markets, with developers keen to meet demand.

Manish Bathija, Managing Director of Mumbai-based Paradise Group, a value partner at the Gulf News India Property Show, says, “With a vision to create global luxury experiences for all, the Paradise Group planned and focused on developing self-sustained integrated townships in prime locations such as Navi Mumbai and MMR, offering world-class luxury amenities at a price everyone can afford. Our recently launched themed lifestyle projects such as Sai Sun City – Upper Kharghar and Sai World Dreams – Dombivli, showcases how the legacy of luxury experiences is entering into affordable lifestyle homes and is receiving overwhelming response from buyers.” Mumbai, in fact sees excellent representation at the event, with the likes of B. Kandhari Properties and Vishwa Green Realtors (VGR) in the mix.

“B. Kandhari Properties is one of the leading real estate consultancy and advisory firms based in Mumbai with a strong presence in the real estate industry for over 40 years,” says Vijay B. Kandhari, Managing Partner, B.Kandhari Properties. “We are prima facie a real estate development and marketing company and can assist you in your purchase, sale and lease requirements.”

In South India, Chennai has been quietly developing into a major real estate investment hot spot, and the event presents fair representation of Chennai-based developers to meet investor interest.

Sathish Kumar, MD of Chennai-based DAC Developers, and a show participant, hints at the importance of choosing the right construction firm at the right time when deciding to invest in property in the city. “When looking for a house in Chennai, it’s crucial to consider all of the details that go into making the decision to purchase the ideal property for you,” says Kumar. “This year, property prices in India are predicted to rise by 7.5 per cent throughout the country, the fastest increase in five years. Home prices are rising due to a combination of factors including rising housing demand and rising construction material costs. Now is an excellent moment to invest.”

Other participating developers at the Gulf News India Property Show include Pooja Crafted Homes, Brigade, Columbia Pacific, Gera Builders, MVN, Arun Excello, Total Environment, Mantri Developers, Aparna Constructions, Kumar Properties, Adarsh Group, VNCT, Raymond Realty, Galaxy Developers, Birla Estate, Casa Grande, G- Square, Rising Sun, Seth Creators, Trescon, Suraj Estate, Dynamic, DAC, Srivari, Navins Housing, Suraj Group, ELV, SPR, Manju Housing, Vishal Promoters and Bhumika Group. Financial institutions such as ICICI Home Finance, HDFC, SBI, and Tata Capital will be at the event facilitating home loans.