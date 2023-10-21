The opening day of the third-annual Gulf News Immigration and Citizenship Exhibition (GNICE) 2023 drew visitors from across the UAE, looking to meet with exhibitors, industry experts and panellists.

The event serves as a one-stop-shop for attendees to network and take part in discussions ranging from upskilling, entrepreneurship visa and immigration processes for those looking to live abroad.

“I’m here to explore the cost of getting a second passport for me and my family. It’s a good environment here,” visitor Mohammed Wagh told Gulf News. “The exhibitors have a lot of knowledge, which is proving helpful to me. It’s a great place to explore your options if you’re looking at working abroad,” he added.

Abdul Momen attended the event to learn more about his options for securing a visa outside of the UAE. “I’m very happy! I’m highly interested in this event and have gotten all the information on visas that I was hoping for. I found out a lot of information on the process of moving to America, Australia and Canada which are all options I’m exploring.”

Selin Alance attended GNICE 2023 as her family is considering moving abroad. “I got an email about the event and my husband and I have been talking about immigration for a few months, and this is a good way to gather information. I’m glad I came, I’m looking at the UK and Australia and I’ve learned about the investor options. I have family and friends in both countries that have told us great things. The event has helped educate us on what’s best and our next steps.”

Andrew Tsepo Lebona, Consul General of South Africa in Dubai (third from the right), at GNICE 2023 Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Another guest, Noloy Das, came to see where his dad should consider retiring. “My father wants to re-locate to either the UK or Portugal and so I wanted to see what his options are. Personally, I want to stay in the UAE, maybe one day I will look at moving but not now.”