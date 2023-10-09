Presence at Automechanika

The well designed Autel booth at the entrance of Hall 1, during Automechanika Dubai, which ran from October 2 to 4, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Center. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Automechanika Dubai is one of the biggest international trade exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and service industry in the wider Middle East. It ran from October 2 to 4, hosted at the Dubai World Trade Center.

One of the key participants was Autel, with their well-structured booth in Hall 1. The company specialises in research and development, production, sales and service of automotive intelligent products. These products include electric vehicle intelligent charging solutions, intelligent diagnostics and testing products, TPMS products, ADAS products, as well as related software cloud solutions. Over the years, Autel’s products and services have reached more than 70 countries and regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and IMEA (India, Middle East and Africa).

Clients’ feedback

"Autel is about solutions – this is why we chose Autel," says Salim Achahbar, who has been working with Autel for 17 years. The 37-year-old entrepreneur’s company, autologic, is the official distributor of Autel in Morocco. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Salim Achahbar has been working with Autel for 17 years. The 37-year-old entrepreneur’s company, autologic, is the official distributor of Autel in Morocco. “We sell a wide range of products including diagnostic tools and keys programing. However, we started with the basics, things like electronics and mechanical parts in vehicles. Over the years, we’ve grown rapidly with Autel.”

When asked about the reason for choosing to collaborate with Autel, Achahbar said, “Our core mission is not just selling tools and parts – essentially, we sell solutions to our customers. In addition, Autel is about solutions – this is why we chose Autel. Many years of experience in the industry has taught us that our journey with customers doesn’t stop at the point where they have purchased our products. They need solutions, even after purchasing our products. We are there for our customers, and Autel is there for us.

“Utilising their robust knowledge, Autel has guided us through various questions and customer inquiries. These questions and inquiries can come in different forms. In these times of needs, Autel’s support is critical. And so far, they’ve been offering us great guidance on tackling these issues daily, despite the time differences.”

A firm believer in a sustainable future, Autel has been at the forefront of green initiatives, technological advancements, and eco-friendly development. Its UAE branch is working, primarily focused on the country’s drive to promote clean energy solutions.

Kemin Zuo, AUTEL IMEA DMCC General Manager Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

The future: Digital energy

In recent years, Autel has been focusing on developing new products in the ‘digital energy’ space. This is a system or process wherein there is constant feedback between the consumer and energy supplier, which will help in a smarter and more sustainable way of utilizing energy.

An area that Autel is pushing digital energy development in is in the field of electric vehicles (EV), especially with reference to repair, maintenance, charging, solar energy, and energy storage. The company’s core technologies are now being implemented in EV diagnostic devices, EV charging units, charge point operator cloud platform, solar energy and energy storage solutions. It is pushing for an integrated energy ecosystem in a rapidly expanding EV industry.

As Achahbar said, “The automobile industry is undergoing significantly innovative changes. There is a shift to EV. We are upgrading our information with Autel to be in the present, and in the future of the automobile industry. For us, Autel is the best company to work with, for all automobile brands in terms of diagnostic, keys programing, and other tools such as battery, and TPMS (tire-pressure monitoring system) sensors. We chose Autel for the common passion we have for innovation in the automobile industry.

“After careful consideration, we chose to collaborate with Autel. Several factors from Autel align with our vision and values. Firstly, we were impressed with Autel’s reputation and record of accomplishment within the industry. The company has a global presence and is renowned for providing durable, reliable, and innovative charging solutions and requirements that both our company and our customers value highly," says Alok Dayanand, senior product engineer at Dubai-based company Admiral Energy, which has been working with Autel for the past year, since 2022. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

Alok Dayanand, senior product engineer at Dubai-based company Admiral Energy, said that they have been working with Autel for the past year, since 2022. The firm is involved in the design, development, and management of customised, comprehensive charging ecosystems for deployment of fleet solutions, related to clean mobility.

“Autel’s commitment to delivering high-quality charging solutions and exceptional customer service stood out from the competition. The partnership has enabled us to offer customers a seamless experience, ensuring that they have access to reliable and efficient charging infrastructure when they bring electric vehicles into their fleet.”

The ‘green’ Autel booth was swamped with visitors and partners visiting, during the three-day Automechanika Dubai event. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf news

In fact, one of the challenges Dayanand’s firm faced with deploying EV chargers was the availability of power in a range of locations, along with adjusting to the summer temperature. “However, with Autel’s broad range of charger sizes, we have been able to deploy DC (direct current) chargers of lower power to our customers. In addition, Autel’s IP54 rating and high operating temperature have performed exceptionally even during peak summer time.

“The demand for EV charging stations in the UAE is high, especially under the country’s plan to expand its EV charging infrastructure. Autel’s EV chargers will continue to support our journey towards carbon neutrality.”

What is IP54 rating? According to electricalcounter.co.uk, “An IP54 rating means that your product will be protected against contamination from limited amounts of dust and other particles. Additionally, you can be confident that it will be protected from water sprays from all directions.”

An evening celebrating progress, partners and achievements

On October 2, Autel extended their gratitude to its global partners by inviting them to a dinner and awards event.

At 8pm, Dubai-based Address Sky View Hotel ballroom was filled with laughter and conversation over dinner tables, while several awards were given to honour Autel’s global partners. The event also featured several rounds of raffle draws.

Dina Haddad, business development director at Markazia Group, which is the distributor of Toyota, Lexus, Hino and other automotive brands in Jordan, who attended the event, said, “Our partnership with Autel started in the first half of 2023, when we became Autel's official partner in Jordan. In the process of searching for EV Charger suppliers, we focused on three elements: quality, price, and strong technical support. Autel fulfiled all these three elements.

“Their wide range of EV Charger options, continuous development of new products, as well as competitive price, helps us to serve a wider audience. Not to mention the training and hands-on technical support Autels’ regional office provided to us. Their approach to listen to customers and their ability to adapt to changes are truly laudable.

“Countries around the world are setting ambitious objectives to transition themselves to EVs as part of their green initiatives. There is no doubt that EV is the future. In Jordan, this year alone, 40 per cent of newly registered vehicles are EV. To be able to cope with this transition, the infrastructure must be readily available to EV customers, and we are driven to provide that readiness.

“We are very happy to be part of today’s partner event, it helps us to network, get to know the partners in the region, share ideas and learn from each other’s’ experiences.”

To Achahbar, Autel’s partner event is more like a “family event”. “As dealers, we have information on what our customers need, so we give feedback to Autel and they in turn develop relevant products for us. This type of event offers the opportunity to meet with the Autel team face to face, it bonds us like a family.”

“We are excited to hear Autel’s plans and initiatives for the region and discuss new products with the team. It’s an event that is truly appreciated,” Dayanand concluded.

A partner event is a valuable platform to align our customers and partners with Autel's future plans and goals. We had good communication and built better trust. The event also served as a platform for receiving valuable feedback from our partners. Their insights can help fine-tune our plans and strategies. - Kemin Zuo, regional director of AUTEL IMEA DMCC

A sentiment reiterated by Kemin Zuo, regional director of AUTEL IMEA DMCC, “I've been with Autel since June 2016. With over seven years of experience at Autel, I have had the opportunity to witness and contribute to the company's growth and development. Autel is dedicated to the field of new energy and EV (Electric Vehicle) charging, striving to contribute to achieving carbon neutrality and making the Earth more environmentally friendly and healthier.

“In the EV charging field, we have customers from more than 40 countries already, including OEMs, Fleet, Charging Points Operators, etc.

The winner partners. Image Credit: Anas Thacharpadikkal/Gulf News

“A partner event is a valuable platform to align our customers and partners with Autel's future plans and goals. We had good communication and built better trust. The event also served as a platform for receiving valuable feedback from our partners. Their insights can help fine-tune our plans and strategies.