Manish Kumar, CEO, Geo Chem Middle East CPS Image Credit: Supplied

Since the opening of its first laboratories in Dubai in 1999 Geo Chem Middle East has been extending its knowledge, experience and services in the testing, inspection, and certification industry, committed to achieving safety and quality of regulated and non-regulated products.

Our expertise in testing, inspection and certification over decades gives us the lead in the industry for all kinds of commodities, right from oil and gas, environment, food, agriculture, textile, leather and footwear, hardlines, toys, electrical and electronics and much more.

We have served private sector clients such as manufacturers, globally renowned brands, and governmental organisations in ensuring compliance with domestic and international regulations. Geo Chem Middle East is recognised regionally as one of the leading testing, inspection and certification organisations. We are pleased to have close partnerships with government safety and quality monitoring agencies across the region.

From the very beginning, our mission has been to ensure the safety and quality of all imported and exported products. Our organisation enjoys a focused approach to assignments and unbiased professionalism with high integrity, dedication and strict confidentiality.

Making our presence felt among prestigious organisations, we have reaffirmed our clients’ trust by successfully completing their quality and quantity assignments and thus carving a position for ourselves within a short span of time. We have an excellent infrastructure of international standards, modern communications, experienced personnel and a very vast data-based information to cater to the needs of our clients worldwide.

Our commitment to our clients will remain one of complete transparency. We commit to improve efficiency and minimise customer downtime. We rigorously implement our culture of continuousi mprovement and introduce innovative products services and which fulfills customers’ needs.

Geo Chem Middle East is thrilled to be a business partner in the UAE and is excited with the opening of Expo 2020. This grand event is expected to create massive opportunities of businesses across different sectors and we look forward to explore this significant opportunity regionally and globally.

We would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the people and government of the UAE and all our business partners for being part of this wonderful event which will bring great economic growth to the Middle East.