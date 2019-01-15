GE’s problems in France exacerbate its woes at home, with 127-year-old the company being dismantled following the ouster of two chief executive officers in quick succession and a plan to cut 12,000 jobs worldwide in its energy branch. The Alstom deal, the biggest acquisition completed by GE, was touted by then-CEO Jeffrey Immelt as a win-win for the two companies and for France. Four years on, it has left a bitter taste all around, with former GE CEO John Flannery calling the purchase “very disappointing.”