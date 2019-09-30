Sumeet Mathur, Managing Director FrieslandCampina Middle East Image Credit: Supplied

FrieslandCampina Middle East participated in Future Food 2019 on September 25 and 26 at Address Hotel, Dubai Mall

Powered by the top regional leaders from the Food and Beverage Manufacturing business, the forum featured Her Excellency, Mariam Al Mheiri - Minister of State for Food Security, UAE; His Excellency. Abdulla Al Maeeni - Director General, Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), UAE; Saleh Lootah - Chairman, UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group; This forum discussed the measures required to sustain strong growth and innovation in the Food and Beverage Manufacturing industry, the event was held on the 25th and the 26th of September 2019 at the Address Hotel, Dubai Mall.

The platform addressed the challenges and opportunities faced by food and beverage manufacturers, producers, brand and label owners, retailers, logistics and technology service providers, government organisations and other law enforcement agencies involved in the business of food manufacturing

Among the hot topics discussed are: The role of the Food Industry in securing a robust National Food Security Strategy, evolving role of food regulations, ecommerce trends that are redefining traditional food business, how the industry should reposition, understanding the possible emerging best practices and adapting to challenges within etc.

“With more than six decades of operation in the UAE, RAINBOW Milk has been serving UAE consumers with nutritious and delicious dairy products," said Sumeet Mathur, Managing Director FrieslandCampina Middle East. "The parent company, FrieslandCampina is a large farmers’ cooperative from the Netherlands. Given that the cooperative is 145 years old and farmers think very long term, sustainability and taking care of the environment is embedded in the cooperative. We are eager to support the UAE national agenda for sustainable food security in the country, now and for generations to come.

“Future generations will make food choices based on how it is produced in relation to environmental impact, so companies should provide great nutrition whilst taking care of the environment and climate," Sumeet added. "There is no alternative!”

At the event, FrieslandCampina presented some successful initiatives in the Netherlands related to dairy production relating to sustainability and animal welfare.