UAE businesses that do not address workplace culture are at risk of losing staff, according to a new survey released today highlighting the increasing importance of organisational culture. Nearly three-quarters of employees surveyed in a new poll state the importance of workplace culture had increased in their organisation after the pandemic.
While six out of ten respondents feel that organisational culture was extremely important to them, more than a third (34 per cent) said their companies are failing to measure corporate culture. And nine out of 10 staffers would leave a job over a poor organisational culture.
These findings form part of the 2021 UAE Culture Survey issued by ‘together, a newly formed consultancy. It polled staff and senior management at 120 organisations to come up the results. More than 55 per cent represent those at the director, department head or CEO, which could also explain why they could consider a shift to a new job if the current one does not fit in with their idea of a workplace culture.
“It has long been speculated that workplace culture directly relates to employee retention,” said Lucy d’Abo, CEO of together. “Our findings highlight that many companies are falling far behind in terms of culture measurement and communications.”
According to the Global Microsoft Work Trend Index 2021, over 40 per cent of the global workforce is considering leaving their employer this year and Forbes magazine ranks ‘culture’ amongst its Top 3 most important Future of Work trends.
“Many CEOs either let culture go unmanaged or relegate it to the HR function, where it becomes a secondary concern for the business,” said d’Abo. “Our findings show leaders need to re-evaluate their involvement and the importance of workplace culture, with a third of respondents saying their companies are not even measuring corporate culture and 43 per cent of respondents saying that they looked to the CEO and Board of Directors to set the direction on corporate culture.”