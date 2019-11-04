Brokk’s new robots launched last year use the brand’s SmartPower technology Image Credit: Supplied

In your capacity as General Manager, Brokk Middle East, please share an overview of Brokk and its global operations.

Brokk is the world´s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots. The company has since 1976 produced small but powerful robots developed for demolition solutions for construction, cement, mining, metal process, tunnels and the nuclear industry. With its headquarters located in Sweden, Brokk products are marketed, sold and serviced through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and agents.

How long has the company been active in the Arabian Gulf? How important is the market and which industries does Brokk service here?

We’ve been selling Brokk robots since the 90s, mainly to steel and cement plants all over the Gulf. In 2016 Brokk set up its local subsidiary, Brokk Middle East FZE in Jebel ALI Free Zone to ease our expansion plans into other industries such as construction, security and tunnelling.

Please tell us something about Brokk’s range of products and solutions. Has the firm introduced anything recently in the regional market?

In 2019, Brokk introduced a new machine model at Bauma in Munich. This follows last year’s introduction of four new models and extends the Brokk SmartPower lineup of machines. The new Brokk 70 is the perfect solution for bringing safe, mechanised and efficient demolition to the most confined spaces. Compared to its predecessor, the Brokk 70 packs more than 100 per cent demolition power, comes with the latest innovative Brokk SmartPower technology, as well as a powerful and fine-tuned hydraulic system.

Last year, in April 2018 Brokk made the biggest product launch in the company’s history at Intermat in Paris. The four new machine models take the legendary Brokk power-to-weight ratio to new heights, enabled by the unique Brokk SmartPower technology.

The four new Brokk models were the strong and lightweight Brokk 170, the powerful and flexible Brokk 200, the all-around top performing Brokk 300 and the green Brokk 520D diesel machine.

What would you say are the company’s areas of expertise and what lies behind its success globally?

The basic idea is still the same, which gives us the opportunity to work with robots that are built for its purpose: safe, efficient, powerful and profitable demolition. We are pleased to see that the Brokk machines are used in many interesting projects around the world.

Construction demolition involves a range of jobs, from bathroom renovation to tearing down thick, reinforced concrete walls.

The Brokk machine easily outperforms traditional demolition methods like concrete sawing, handheld tools and excavators, not only due to its raw demolition power but also because its compact size provides easy access to the worksite core. Once in place, the Brokk robot can finish the job in a fraction of the time that other methods take.

Brokk machines are specially designed for confined spaces. The three-part arm system provides extraordinary flexibility and reach, and can be equipped with a variety of powerful attachments. When equipped with a crusher, the quiet, electric-powered hydraulics allow you to work during business hours or in areas with noise restrictions.

What’s more, there are no exhaust fumes and less dust and vibration than with traditional methods.

Cutting and coring usually requires water, which needs to be disposed. With Brokk, this is not a problem.

Due to the fact the Brokk is so light and agile, it works in places where most other machines won’t fit. The Brokk will easily climb over debris or up a staircase. Or if you don´t like walking up stairs, you can take the compact and lightweight Brokk machine floor-to floor in an elevator.

What are your plans for the region in the short and the long term?