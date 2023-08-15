Could you share your investment plans for India?

Over the next five years, our group is ready to invest in various projects in India, estimated to be around Rs5 billion. We have already spent around Rs1.5 billion on projects in education, hospitality and healthcare. These projects are based in Kerala, next to Calicut airport.

How would you like to contribute to the UAE-India bilateral trade ties and advance the relations forward?

We are constructing a facility in India that will cover a large level of service segments. We will route trade through the UAE, benefiting both the nations. All the stakeholders in our business always look for tie-ups in the UAE and welcome investments from the nation. The Indian business community has invested significantly in the UAE and I am confident that they will continue to do so in the near future, strengthening the bilateral relations between the UAE and India. The UAE has been my second home for over 40 years. During that time, I have had the opportunity to invest in many industries including trading, commercial property and real estate. I sincerely appreciate the effort of the government of the UAE in providing the right infrastructure for companies to flourish.