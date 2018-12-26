A cabinet resolution introducing fees for services offered by the Executive Office Committee for Goods and Materials Subject to Import and Export Control was announced on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.
As per the resolution, No 51 of 2018, the executive office committee will levy a fee of Dh150 on each request to obtain a permit to import, export, re-export or transit shipments, or to obtain a licence of commercial brokerage concerning strategic goods and chemical materials.
The committee will also collect a fee of Dh50 for the issuance of a new permit in replacement of a lost or damaged one or for the modification of the permit’s information. It will also charge a fee of Dh150 for each application submitted to participate in an exhibition of armoured vehicles.
The resolution also stipulates that a fee of Dh150 will be levied on each application for the obtaining of a permit to import, export or re-export armoured vehicles spare parts.