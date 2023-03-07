Dubai: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has launched its digital innovation platform named ‘Tax 10’, designed to strengthen and encourage innovation, excellence, and professional creativity among its employees, as well as to upgrade its services, drive sustainable development, enhance corporate and individual performance, and promote a culture of innovation.
The platform includes a rich digital observatory featuring more than 3,000 international government innovation practices, documented and classified into 15 different categories, including tax and financial innovations, government services, and future skills.
Tax 10 platform for innovation was launched during an introductory seminar attended by Khalid Ali Al Bustani, Director-General of FTA.
The authority underscored the importance of launching the Tax 10 digital innovation platform to support its strategy to accelerate its innovation and digital transformation by promoting and adopting the best and most advanced international practices in the field of taxation and financial services.