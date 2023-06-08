Fagerhult has been creating lighting solutions for people since 1945. As a company originating from the dark Swedish forests, Fagerhult understands the importance of light and how it affects us visually, biologically, and emotionally. Lighting knowledge is cherished and something to pass on. Through the years, what started as a small-scale business with solutions for people's homes has evolved into a global operation that meets the needs of public environments, still aligning with the founder Bertil Svensson’s vision – to make people's everyday life easier.
“Today, we operate globally by offering premium lighting solutions that enhance human well-being within office, education, retail, healthcare, and outdoor applications,” says Mohammad Darwish, Sales Director at Fagerhult Middle East.
Responsible in action
At Fagerhult, sustainability has always been part of their DNA. There is a clear strive to take responsibility for minimising the climate impact to protect the environment and the prospects of future generations. Therefore, clear goals have been formed in accordance with the UN Global Goals for sustainable development, and the company has committed to the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). By committing to SBTi, they aim to achieve net-zero emissions from the entire operation.
Looking ahead
The company strives to replace virgin and fossil-based materials. By 2030, the goal is that at least 80 per cent of all new products shall consist of renewable or recycled materials. The latest innovation, Kvisten, is made of certified wood sourced from sustainable forestry and reused reflectors from worn-out TV sets. Through carefully balanced long-term decisions and clear sustainable goals, Fagerhult provides light today while enabling a brighter future. ■