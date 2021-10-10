Dubai: FaceTime calls seemed to be working in the UAE on Sunday, an apparent loosening of long-standing restrictions on the Apple programme.
A few users in the UAE reported that while calls got connected, the call got disconnected after a few seconds.
There was no official announcement on the matter. The UAE’s Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to an AP request for comment. Apple also did not respond to a request for comment.
The block appeared to remain Sunday on calls via Skype, Facebook-owned WhatsApp and other similar internet programmes.