New York: Facebook Inc. and eBay Inc. removed dozens of groups offering fake and misleading online reviews, after the UK’s antitrust regulator stepped up its crackdown on the online platforms.

The Competition and Markets Authority said Facebook shut down 188 groups with many consisting of people and businesses offering to write misleading reviews on shopping and review websites, while eBay banned 144 users. The action came after the CMA demanded changes from the sites to prevent fake and misleading online reviews from being bought and sold.

Facebook is also testing automated monitoring systems to allow it to detect sites offering fake reviews and remove them promptly, the CMA said in a statement on Wednesday. Both companies fully cooperated, the regulator said.