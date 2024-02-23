On Thursday, February 22, the Ambassador of Estonia, Jaan Reinhold hosted a reception at the Palazzo Versace Hotel in Dubai. The guest list included more than 200 people, including distinguished guests from the Emirati Government, representatives from the Diplomatic Corps, the business community, and the Estonian diaspora.
The theme of the night was Taste Estonia, as the celebrations simultaneously overlapped with the Gulfood 2024 Exhibition, inviting 18 Estonian companies to be represented this year along with other local counterparts.
Food exports and technologies became significant cornerstones for bilateral trade, showcasing some of the highest numbers in recent years. The Head of the Estonian Delegation was Madis Kallas, the Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, who during the reception stated: “Having witnessed the high level of interest from Estonian companies to take part in Gulfood, I would like to thank the Emirati Government for the organisation of this great exhibition, as food export and supplies are not only about the business but also an important part of the national security of every country.”
During the visit to the UAE, the Minister of Regional Affairs and Agriculture, Madis Kallas met with Amna Al Shamsi, the Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the UAE. This meeting consisted of discussions regarding the security of food supplies, food innovations, and ways to promote cooperation on agricultural technologies. This meeting concluded with the signing of an MOU on Food Security and Water Resources which will further collaborations between Estonia and the UAE.