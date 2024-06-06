Dubai: The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has extended discounts granted to several types of container ships, oil tankers and bulk carriers until the end of 2024.

In a statement, the authority announced the extension of reductions granted to dry bulk cargo ships, whether loaded or empty, operating between the ports of Australia and the ports of northwestern Europe, starting from the port of Cadiz and its north).

The authority also confirmed the continuation of discounts for dry bulk cargo ships (loaded/empty) operating between the ports of the East Americas region up to, but not including, the ports of Brazil, and the ports of the Asian region.

The authority also decided to continue the reduction granted to dry bulk cargo vessels operating in both directions between the ports of Mauritania (and southern West Africa) and the ports of the Arabian Gulf, India, and the East and Far East.

The navigational publications clarified the extension of the reduction granted to dry bulk cargo vessels [loaded/empty], whether classified under the category of "dry bulk vessels" (3L/3B) or "other vessels" (13L), operating between Egyptian ports on the Red Sea and those of the South-West African region.

Additionally, the extension of the circular on LNG carriers [loaded/empty] operating between the ports of the east coast of the Americas and the ports of the US Gulf and Asia was confirmed. This applies to LNG carriers transiting the Suez Canal from July 1.