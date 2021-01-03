Sharjah: Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) and its partner ENI, announced the commencement of production at the Mahani-1 gas well and starting gas production from the Mahani field in Area (B) in Sharjah.
The gas production is starting within one year of the gas discovery in the field, which is the first new land discovery in Sharjah in 37 years.
SNOC and its Italian partner Eni last year announced the discovery of ‘Mahani’, an onshore gas field with a capacity of 50 million standard cubic feet per day.
The gas discovery, along with other recent discoveries in the emirate, prompted SNOC to go ahead with the storage project. SNOC had awarded the $40 million Moveyeid Gas Storage Surface Facility Project to Petrofac Facilities Management International Ltd in March last year.
SNOC’s gas project is not linked to the global market forces as it is targeted at committed demand from Sharjah, largely from power sector followed by industrial sector.