Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has held meetings with Takayuki Ueda, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inpex, and Bernard Looney, Chief Executive Officer of bp.
During the meetings, the partners discussed collaborating to enhance energy security and advance the energy transition, as well as opportunities to strengthen partnerships and drive greater cooperation in lower carbon energy solutions.
Sheikh Khaled also discussed ways of harnessing opportunities in renewables and hydrogen and expanding on existing relationships to enable a more sustainable future.
The meetings took place following the 8th Abu Dhabi CEO Roundtable – which brought together 35 energy leaders from around the world to discuss how to deliver energy security while providing equitable access to energy, and climate progress – and on the eve of the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC), which is taking place at ADNEC until 3 November.