Crude oil storage tanks are seen from above at the Cushing oil hub, Oklahoma. American Petroleum Institute reported that stockpiles at the storage hub fell by 2.2 million barrels last week. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Brent oil rose above $40 a barrel for the first time in almost three months on signs that OPEC+ producers are close to agreeing on a short extension of their historic deal to cut output.

Futures in London climbed around 2% after closing at their highest level since March 6, the day the OPEC+ alliance broke down. Russia and several other nations in the group favor extending the production cuts that are set to ease from July by one month, according to people familiar with the situation. That's within the range of Saudi Arabia's call for a one to three-month elongation.

In more evidence the oil market is rebalancing, the American Petroleum Institute reported that stockpiles at the storage hub at Cushing, Oklahoma fell by 2.2 million barrels last week. That would mark the fourth straight weekly decline if confirmed by U.S. government data due later on Wednesday.

While the global benchmark crude has now doubled from its low in mid-April, the path back to pre-virus levels of oil demand still looks uncertain. The civil strife rocking the U.S. increases the risk of a second wave of infections there, while international travel could be impacted for years to come. The rally may also be blunted by the return of American shale production.

"The market is much closer to re-balancing, with demand trends showing this and countries already opening up," said Suvro Sarkar, vice president of group research at DBS Bank Ltd. However, the impact of the upcoming OPEC+ meeting has been largely priced in, so there's limited upside from here, he said.

Brent for August delivery rose 2% to $40.37 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe exchange as of 9:30 a.m. in Singapore after closing up 3.3% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate for July climbed 2.7% to $37.82 on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.9% increase in the previous session.

As recently as last week, Moscow's stance was that it didn't want to extend the OPEC+ cuts and instead favored sticking to the original agreement. But a person familiar with its position said on Tuesday it was advisable to find a compromise. It's not unusual for Russia and Saudi Arabia to hold different positions before OPEC+ talks. On most occasions the two producers have eventually found a compromise.