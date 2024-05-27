Dubai: UAE's energy major ADNOC has set a target of Dh90 billion by 2030 when it comes to sourcing key industrial products from within the domestic market.

The target is part of ADNOC’s expanded 'in-country value' program, which aims to drive an additional Dh178 billion ($49 billion) back into the UAE economy by 2028. The Abu Dhabi company's previous 2027 target for local manufacturing of Dh70 billion was delivered ahead of schedule following the award of two contracts for metal pipes and valves worth Dh16.8 billion to local manufacturers. (The contracts include Dh8.8 billion ($2.4 billion) for metal pipes to PM Piping Petroleum Equipment, Ajmal Steel, and the Emirati-owned Al Gharbia Pipe Company; and Dh8 billion ($2.2 billion) for mechanical valves to Samamat, Camtech Manufacturing, Tisco Valves Manufacturing, PTPA, MT Valves and Industries.)