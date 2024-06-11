Dubai: The ADNOC joint venture with Alpha Dhabi is raising its stake in the US engineering firm Gordon Technologies in a deal valued at around $270 million. Enersol, the joint venture, will thus own an additional 42.206 per cent in Gordon, after the 25 per cent it acquired in January.

About 80 per cent of the deal value for the new stake will be funded upon closing. The remaining is expected to be paid in the next two years, 'subject to certain performance conditions'. Gordon Technologies is debt-free, and its 'acquisition is economically accretive to Enersol from a profitability, valuation multiple, cash flow generation and dividend potential standpoint'. Plus, there is a FY-2023 free cash flow yield of more than 10 per cent.