Abu Dhabi: Emirates Steel, the leading integrated steel plant in the Middle East, awarded a ‘General Designer’ contract to Tata Consulting Engineers LTD, Abu Dhabi, for its new fully automated Hot Rolled Coils (HRC) plant.
The agreement aims to conduct a comprehensive evaluation and study for all phases of the project.
The agreement, which lasts for 10 months, intends to evaluate and analyse all phases of the project, discuss logistics and environmental issues, define the state-of-the-art technical and solutions, and determine budgets and business cases, among others.
“At Emirates Steel, we have a clear vision to move from good to great. A major developmental project, such as our new flat steel plant, necessitates having an accurate and intense study for all aspects of the project. This is extremely important for our growth plans which aim to promote our position as a leading integrated steel manufacturer across the MENA region and drive our vision to be among the top global steel producers,” said Engineer Saeed Ghumran Al Remeithi, CEO of Emirates Steel.
“This collaboration with the consultant reflects our keenness to adopt world-class practices and standards. This endorses our decision-making process that is based on data, specialised studies, and the latest technologies,” added Al Remeithi.
Emirates Steel has recently announced its plans to construct its new flat steel products plant, expanding its wide-range high-quality products portfolio. Upon completion, the new plant is set to boost Emirates Steel’s production capacity to exceed 5 million tonnes per annum. Moreover, thanks to the latest technologies, the new plant will have the lowest carbon footprint in the region.