Dubai: Emirates Flight Catering and US-based Cuisine Solutions will both invest in a joint venture that will become the UAE’s sole distributor of sous vide products.

The joint venture will be named Emirates Cuisine Solutions and aims to establish the world’s largest Halal sous vide manufacturing facility in Dubai. Sous vide, which is French for under vacuum, is a method of cooking that involves placing food in tightly-sealed bags and inserting that in a bath of hot water to allow slow cooking.

The venture will start distributing its sous vide products to customers, which include airlines, restaurants and hospitality providers, in the UAE from this month. In will then start manufacturing food at a Dubai facility that is expected to be operational in 2022.