Which sectors have reported the highest level of ransomware attacks?

In a recent Sophos survey, the organisations that reported the highest rates of attack were education, construction, and central/federal government. Most sectors trended closely to the global average of 66 per cent, and no sectors were below 50 per cent. This further supports the notion that ransomware attacks are a prominent threat that every sector must defend against.

Is there any particular reason why education organisations were the most targeted?

Education is a chronically under resourced sector. Not only are they often missing up-to-date prevention and detection technologies, but they are also lacking the people that are needed to investigate alerts. Most ransomware victims aren’t directly targeted but opportunistically chosen by mass scanning. Education’s relatively weak security posture enhances the likelihood that they will be caught up in these dragnet searches for vulnerable organisations.

What percentage of organisations that had their data encrypted ended up paying the ransom, and how does this rate differ based on the size of the organisations?

Unfortunately, there has been a steady year-on-year rise in data encryption rates. This year’s survey respondents said that 76 per cent of all ransomware attacks succeeded in encrypting data. Both small and large organisations struggled with preventing data encryption. This suggests that earlier detection of active adversaries and ransomware attack prevention tools are lacking in many organisations.

In terms of recovery time, what is the difference between organisations that paid the ransom and those that used backups?

Recovery time differences between those organisations that paid the ransom and those that didn’t weren’t massive. However, those organisations that used backups had an edge over the ones who paid, with 45 per cent being able to recover within a week. Importantly, recovery costs for those that paid the ransom doubled over those that chose to use backups. Paying the ransom is not only costlier, and potentially slows down recovery times, but crucially doesn’t ensure that all data will be recovered.

What key steps do organisations take to defend against ransomware and other cyberattacks?