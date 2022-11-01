Dubai: UAE-based telecom and technology conglomerate e& reported revenue of Dh13 billion in Q3 2022, and a consolidated net profit after royalty of Dh2.5 billion.
For the nine-month period, consolidated revenue stood at Dh39.3 billion with a net profit of Dh7.3 billion.
Aggregate subscriber base at the end of Q3 grew 4 per cent to 162 million, the company said.
“e&’s performance in Q3 2022 reflects our unwavering commitment to accomplishing more for the benefit of our customers, shareholders and the communities we serve. We are focusing our efforts on adopting flexible and agile business models that fuel our growth through innovation and creating new value propositions,” said Hatem Dowidar, Group CEO of e&.
“Given that e& was built on strong foundations, we remain confident in leading change for growth by reinforcing our commitment to enhancing the quality of our innovative solutions to meet and surpass our customer expectations through the accelerated digitalisation seen in the business landscape. We will continue our efforts to seize new growth opportunities and pursue strong partnerships that will ultimately maximise the potential of a holistic digital transformation for our customers, and the societies we serve.”