His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the general budget of the Dubai government for 2023-2025, with total expenditures earmarked at Dh205 billion.
Of this, the 2023 budget includes expenditures of Dh67.5 billion and revenues of Dh69 billion.
The approval of the budget was announced by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.
“This budget reflects the emirate's financial sustainability, meets future aspirations, stimulates the economy, takes care of society, and consolidates Dubai's leading position in the world,” Sheikh Hamdan said in a tweet.
“Dubai government continues its efforts to serve the interests of citizens, support business sectors and ensure providing the best quality of services to citizens and residents. We are determined to make Dubai the world’s best place to live, work and visit.”
