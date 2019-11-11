File picture of Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive. Parallel imports of cars brought into Dubai and sold are again increasing and that is dangerous for consumer safety, Ayat says. Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai is to crack down on the “parallel imports” of new cars brought in from some of the neighbouring countries and sold here, usually at steep discounts compared to ex-showroom prices at local dealerships. The problem has escalated in recent months as dealers in those countries try to do anything possible to liquidate their stocks amidst falling demand in their home markets.

“Most of such sales are happening through showrooms in Al Aweer - the Dubai Government is aware of the issue and considering new laws to tackle this,” said Michel Ayat, CEO of AWR Automotive, the local Nissan and Renault dealer, and who now heads the recently revived Dubai Car Dealership Group.

“Many of these cars brought in from neighbouring markets have 0 mileage on them - but none have gone through the stringent third-party inspection and testing at the local level. Today’s vehicles have some of the most advanced electronics on board - can buyers be absolutely sure these would work at all times without the pre-sale inspection being done?”

A legacy problem

Through the 1980’s and 1990’s, parallel - or “grey” - imports were a constant source of irritation for leading local distributors, Most of these would come in via Buraimi in Oman and find willing buyers because of the sort of straight discounts the sellers could offer. But in the last decade or so, such “imports” had come down significantly as car manufacturers kept a tight check shipments they made to those dealerships. Poaching in other territories was actively frowned upon... and it worked. Until now.

Since 2015, new car sales in all of the Gulf markets have taken a significant hit, and some of the dealerships/importers are now carrying higher levels of unsold stock.

“And because Dubai is a hub market, they try to push those stocks here - Al Aweer/Ducamz is now a source point for such deliveries and sales.”

Ways to tackle

There will always be buyers willing to overlook the need for inspection clearance at the local level if the price is right. At a time when consumers are wary about their discretionary spending - and a new car purchase definitely falls within that - they would be willing to check options where are getting a steep discount straight out. These could be 15-20 per cent off the local sticker price on average, and even more depending on how desperate the seller is to close a sale.

But local dealerships believe they can make a convincing case against such sales using the safety argument. And they do have a point.

“Whenever a car recall campaign is initiated, we won’t find any record of cars bought through parallel imports,” said Ayat. “We don’t have any record of the customers who are buying... and these can be dangerous where safety is concerned.

“That’s why, the Car Dealership Group is working with the Dubai Government to come up with the laws to confront this head on.”

The Group, which comes under the aegis of Dubai Chamber, has seven dealerships that together represent more than 80 per cent of new car sales that take place in the emirate.