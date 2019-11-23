Dubai: Representatives of more than $4 trillion in investor wealth are expected to gather in Dubai at the tenth edition of Anthony Ritossa’s Global Family Office Investment Summit, in what is described as the world’s largest gathering of family wealth.

Ritossa Family Office, a family business dating back 600 years to the Venetian Empire in Europe, conducts Global Family Office Summits in locations such as Dubai, Monaco, and Miami, hosting a platform where experts discuss and debate strategies for generating returns. Anthony Ritossa, chairman of Ritossa Family Office, has over 30 years of international financial markets and investment know-how.

In keeping with the Ritossa tradition, more than 600 elite family offices, prominent business owners, sheikhs, royal families, private investment companies and industry professionals from across the Middle East and around the globe will convene under the patronage of Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, on Sunday.

“The sessions will focus on topics related to elite investor insights, artificial intelligence and machine learning, global opportunities, succession planning, philanthropy suggestions, family governance, FinTech and more”, the Ritossa Family Office said earlier in a statement.

The summits provide two days of “private peer-to-peer dialogue, networking and cross-border thought leadership”, designed to make the families think about “what to look out for, how you are investing and why”. Historically, the events have witnessed signing of multibillion dollar deals and talks of possible partnerships.