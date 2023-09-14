Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Government of Hong Kong, China, signed an MoU aimed at fostering financial cooperation between Dubai and Hong Kong.

The MoU was signed at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong by Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and Joseph Chan, Under Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The MoU paves the way for a dynamic partnership that will contribute to transforming the family office sectors of the two cities, strengthening connections and driving cross-market opportunities.

Hadi Badri said: “This landmark agreement is aligned with the financial services priorities of both cities’ governments, and sets the stage for enhanced economic knowledge exchange and collaboration between a range of stakeholders. We are steadfast in our commitment to fostering family office hubs and cultivating enhanced collaboration across capital markets, fintech and virtual assets between the two cities.”

A spokesperson for the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said: “The MoU reaffirms the commitment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and Dubai on strengthening the broader relationship and cooperation between the two places, and facilitates the mutual sustainable development of the financial services industries. Furthermore, the MoU will help facilitate policy communication, knowledge exchange and identification of cooperation opportunities in the key areas of financial services industry between the two places, including but not limited to family offices, fintech, virtual asset, green and sustainable finance, etc.”

The MoU will further support the growth of the cities’ fintech ecosystems, with joint events organised with relevant agencies, and the development of the virtual asset sector. Another key feature of the MoU is the promotion of knowledge exchange in the critical area of green and sustainable finance. This collaboration will involve sharing best practices and product information, and fostering talent development to drive sustainable financial innovation.