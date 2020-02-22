Visitor's at Dubai Economy. The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in Dubai Economy reported that 4,692 Instant Licenses were issued since the launch of the service in July 2017 to date. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Business Registration and Licensing (BRL) sector in Dubai Economy reported on Saturday that 4,692 Instant Licenses were issued since the launch of the service in July 2017 to date.

Among the Instant Licenses issued, 3,448 (73.5%) were commercial and 1,244 (26.5%)in the professional category.

The Instant License service provides a convenient model for businessmen who can now obtain a commercial license within five minutes, enabling them to establish and conduct business in Dubai easily. The initiative is a path-breaking service whereby businesses can secure their commercial license in one-step for the first year without having a company’s lease or location.

All business activities can benefit from the service, except public and private shareholding companies, through eServices (ded.ae/instant), the various outsourced service centers in Dubai, or the Happiness and Smart Lounges. Holders of general trade licenses can only use electronic services. All business partners or one of them must be present while applying through the outsourced service centres or the Happiness Lounge and must provide a valid passport copy of all parties (partner and manager), residence visa copy and no-objection letter from the sponsor to the foreign parties.

The Instant License offers the option of an electronic Memorandum of Association (eMOA), in addition to obtaining the license and entry in the Dubai Economy commercial registry.

The licensee is also given membership in the Dubai Chamber instantly, an establishment card of the General Directorate of Residency & Foreigners Affairs as well as three work permits for employees from the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation once the trade license is issued.

Registration of ‘Native’ workers

The registration of ‘Native’ workers in the Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation is done while issuing the Instant License. This comes in line with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s approval to the Emiratisation plans, which aim to find a job for each Emirati job seeker in Dubai. If the partners wish to appoint the employees before the issuance of the Instant License, they need to follow a few simple steps or else skip the screen and complete the procedures.

The number of Instant License owners has reached 16,935 and 87.6% (14,842) of them are men while women account for 12.4% (2,093). The businessmen who secured the Instant Licenses so far include those from Britain, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, India, China, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Sudan.