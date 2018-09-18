Dubai

Dubai-based telecom operator du has announced a new partnership with the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) to facilitate its digital transformation agenda.

The MoU sets a formal framework for du to work with ADGM in exploring and developing technology infrastructure, innovation platforms, potential business opportunities, digital services, pilot projects, among others within ADGM and Abu Dhabi. The deal was signed by Khalid Al Suwaidi, Chief Operating Officer of ADGM and Osman Sultan, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), and witnessed by Ahmad Al Sayegh, Chairman at ADGM and Mohammad Al Hussaini, Chairman at EITC.