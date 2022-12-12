Combined with a penchant for navigating a tight diplomatic rope and a leadership philosophy informed by tolerance and building strong international relations based on goodwill, India’s and UAE’s growing global influence is increasingly coming into sharp focus, according to India's External Affairs Minister, Dr S. Jaishankar.

Dr Jaishankar, and Dr Anwar Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, were in conversation at the India Global Forum UAE 2022 opening session on 12 December about the globally emerging trends of the bilateral relationships and the positionality of the India-UAE ties.

With a focus on climate justice, the discussion delved into the developed world’s responsibility to fund initiatives globally, the rise of technology in both countries, collective climate action, and the way forward for the comfortable and cooperative bilateral relationship.

"It is important that certain countries are not short-changed," said Dr Jaishankar.

“In the Middle East, we have believed in sustainability since the last 15 years… we are the first country to have net zero emissions, we have invested heavily in solar, and we are looking forward to Cop 28, where we hope to get many results,” said Dr Anwar.

The moderator prompted a conversation on the nationalism of technology, to which Dr Jaishankar noted: “It is natural technology will be nationally used… there will be national competitions based on technological competencies…on one hand globalisation will make us work collaboratively… will we see disputations and argumentation in the matters of technology, absolutely!"

The topics also covered global technological platforms, the responsibility of Indian tech companies to respond to National data issues, and the live controversies around the world on data security issues.

Dr Anwar emphasised the importance of investing in technology, and given the centrality of technology in all facets, Dr Jaishankar said it is important to factor it in doing both, business and governance.

Dr Anwar said that the aim for the two nations is to have bilateral trade worth 100 billion USD, and trade between the two countries has already increased by 30 per cent since February 2022.

Summing up the discussion, Dr Jaishankar talked about the future global instability due to issues like Covid, climate and conflict, and pointed how the India-UAE bilateral relationship will be important to navigate challenges.