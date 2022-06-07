Dubai: Sir Tim Clark, President of Dubai-based Emirates airline, is joining the Board of DP World as an independent non-executive director. Joining him are Vijay Malhotra, formerly of KMPG, and Phumzile Langeni, co-founder and Executive Chairperson of Afropulse Group.
The announcements come just as DP World, operator of ports and terminals in Dubai and overseas, confirmed a deal with Canadian pension fund CDPQ by which the latter will have a 22 per cent stake in Jebel Ali Ports, Jebel Ali Free Zone and National Park Industries.
Clark has been President of Emirates since January 2003 and is also chairman of the Emirates Airline Foundation. He was managing director of Sri Lankan Airlines until 2008 and has been in civil aviation through his entire career, having joined British Caledonian in 1972.
Apart from her role at Afropulse, Langeni was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa as a Special Investment Envoy and serves as Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council on Investments. She is also deputy chairperson of Imperial Logistics. DP World has an expanding network of assets in Africa, which also includes Dubuy, the ecommerce platform.
Malhotra had served as chairman of KPMG Lower Gulf network until 2019. He is a member of the board at Indian Business and Professional Council (IBPC) - Dubai, and non-executive Chairman of DP World Financial Services, and a member of the Audit Committee of Jashanmal Group.