One of the key challenges include positioning Dubai as a leading global maritime hub, falling in line with the maritime sector strategy. The strategy has successfully accomplished major developments, including the creation of an integrated logistics program, the upgrading of infrastructure and improvement in maritime operations through various initiatives, which have positively enhanced the confidence of regional and international investors. The Dubai maritime sector’s competitiveness, particularly its strong capabilities in marine ports and services, and the operation and maintenance of giant maritime vessels has placed the emirate among the world’s most important maritime hubs, at par with Singapore, London, Oslo, Shanghai, Hamburg and Hong Kong. The DMCA’s range of initiatives including the Dubai Maritime Virtual Cluster, Innovation Quay, Maritime Dubai and Maritime Advisory Council, have significantly contributed towards the emirate’s efforts to build a safe and sustainable maritime sector.