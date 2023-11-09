“Al Maya supermarkets have always run special promotions during key occasions such as Diwali, Eid and Christmas in order to cater to various nationalities. We make sure to offer a unique and vibrant shopping experience at our stores during these festivals,” says Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner, Al Maya Group.

“Diwali is one of the most significant festivals that we celebrate and Al Maya supermarkets are gearing up to make it your one-stop shopping destination for Diwali. We have stocked all the essentials for Diwali celebrations to provide you with everything that you need for an unforgettable festive season. We have also decorated our supermarkets to spread the festive cheer. In the UAE, Diwali is celebrated with great grandeur. This is the time when Indians distribute sweets to share their happiness; exchange gifts with family and friends, and light up their homes to usher in prosperity. Al Maya is ready to be a part of this festival and create memories together. Wishing you a very happy Diwali,” says Vachani.

Diwali is a special time of the year for the millions of Indians residing in the UAE. As the city of Dubai prepares to celebrate the festival of lights and joy, supermarkets across the Emirates have started stocking up to meet the demand of customers. Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner of Al Maya Group, says, “Diwali traditionally is a big festival for us. Also known as the festival of lights, Diwali holds great significance for supermarket chains in the UAE. We understand the cultural importance of Diwali and we have made special arrangements to ensure that our customers enjoy the festivities. Not only have we made sure that we have a wide range of items, we also have different promotions and discounts to ensure our customers have a pleasant Diwali shopping experience.”

In line with Diwali trends, Al Maya Group has stocked various items, ranging from fresh fruits, vegetables, packaged food, and snacks to Diwali decorations and dry fruits. The group has also made special efforts to make sure that all these items are available in its stores across the UAE.

Al Maya has rolled out a spectacular array of promotions, specially curated for Diwali shoppers. It has introduced special ranges of products to cater to its consumer demand. From mouth-watering sweets to exquisite gift boxes, traditional diyas, radiant lights, fruits and vegetables, premium ghee and other household items, all your festive essentials are available at unbeatable promotional prices. “We are thrilled to bring the magic of Diwali to every corner of our supermarkets,” says Vachani. “Our goal is to enhance the festive experience for our valued customers, offering them not only exceptional products but also an enchanting shopping atmosphere.”