Abu Dhabi: The UAE Armed Forces signed 29 contracts worth Dh2.7 billion on the fourth day of International Defence Exhibition (Idex) in Abu Dhabi, organisers announced during a media briefing on Wednesday.
Twenty local firms won Dh787 million worth of deals, whereas international firms secured deals amounting to Dh2 billion.
Seven international companies, including those from Russia, United States, France, United Kingdom and Columbia, won the major contracts.
Kaman Precision from the US won a Dh1.19 billion contract, while Nexter Systems from France was awarded a Dh516 million contract.
Among the local firms, International Golden Group, Al Fahad Security Systems and Al Fattan company won some of the major deals announced on Wednesday.
The total deals signed in the last four days reached Dh19.6 billion, according to Idex spokesperson General Mohammad Al Hassani. More deals will be on the announced on the final day of Idex on Thursday.