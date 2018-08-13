Dubai: Dar Al Takaful swung to net profit in the six months to June even as losses remained flat in the second quarter.

Dar Al Takaful posted a net profit of Dh337,631 in the first half of the year, compared to a loss of Dh11.45 million during the same period last year.

Net loss in the second quarter to June stayed flat at Dh6 million.

Total income rose to Dh99 million in the six months from Dh92 million. Total income in the June quarter remained flat at Dh47 million from Dh48 million in the same period last year.