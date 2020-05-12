This and other proposals submitted to Sheikh Ahmed, head of Supreme Fiscal Committee

Dubai: Business leaders of some of the biggest Dubai-based companies have requested a reduction in VAT - to 2 per from 5 per cent. Or if that’s not possible, to postpone all VAT payments until the end of this year.

Eliminating the taxes would improve liquidity situation of companies, these business heads said in a request made to Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Fiscal Committee.

Dubai should consider setting up an economic council to include leading businessmen as well to draft a recovery plan for the economy.

Speed up government payments

Another move that would help businesses with their cashflow is accelerate payments from government agencies and their subsidiaries to contractors and suppliers.

These were among the suggestions from representatives of Dubai’s leading family-owned corporate houses in a letter sent to Sheikh Ahmed.

“The current situation makes it necessary for the government, private sector and the society to work together, hand-in-hand, to overcome challenges and emerge stronger,” the letter states.

Family-owned business heads also proposed elimination or reduction of fees for issuance and renewal of commercial licences until year-end. Plus, they want a freeze on the implementation of a 2.5 per cent market fee on all establishments operating in Dubai, also through the rest of the year.

Customs duties should be cut by 50 per cent until year-end, while electricity, water and service bills should also be cut 50 per cent.

The businesses also want a cancellation of all local and federal government fines and violations.

“There should be an ongoing dialogue between the government and the private sector to be updated on all developments in view of the current exceptional circumstances,” the letter states.

New policies on workers

Other suggestions include the need to help companies repatriate surplus labourers to their home countries, by financing the cost of sending them. The cost of return tickets shall be paid back in instalments across 12-24 months, especially for small and medium-sized businesses.