Dubbai: Arabian Travel Market, the region's premier travel event has been postponed to 2021, Reed Travel Exhibitions, the organisers said in a statement on Sunday.
"In light of the changing global situation relating to the COVID-19 virus, we have continued to monitor the impact it is having not just on our industry, but on society in general. Many meetings took place with the Dubai World Trade Centre and we reviewed other options to organise an event in the last quarter. However, after consultation with our key stakeholders and after listening to our industry, ultimately it became apparent that the best course of action, and with everyone’s best interests in mind, is to postpone the event to 2021," the statement said.
Arabian Travel Market will now be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre on 16-19 May 2021, following the holy month of Ramadan and the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.
"Decisions like this are never taken lightly. Discussions took place at the highest level both internally and externally with local and federal government, partners, sponsors, exhibitors, and attendees who all endorsed our evaluation of the current situation and our decision to act once again, without delay," the organisers said in a statement.